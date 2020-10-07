Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,163,522 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,331.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,522 shares during the quarter. Scientific Games comprises about 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $81,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Scientific Games by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Scientific Games by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,492,868 shares of company stock worth $657,800,304. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

