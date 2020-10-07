Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of American Water Works worth $54,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $153.71. 12,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,972. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $153.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.