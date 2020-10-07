Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11,485.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.65% of Varian Medical Systems worth $101,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

