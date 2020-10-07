Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,825,874 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,825,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,412. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

