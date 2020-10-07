Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 572,156 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. 43,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,619. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

