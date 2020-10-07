Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 243,221 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,716.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

