Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,021,036 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,510,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,036 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Ford Motor worth $63,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 32,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

F stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,607,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

