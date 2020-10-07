Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,014,538 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 463.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10,594.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,284. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.