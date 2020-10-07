Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 16,092 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

