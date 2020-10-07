Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.37 and last traded at $109.88. Approximately 119,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 251,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

