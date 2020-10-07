Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.84

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 12465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.