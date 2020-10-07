Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Artesian Resources worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $6,500,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,667. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.