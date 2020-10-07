Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $46.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -185.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

