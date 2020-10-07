Arqma Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $53,787.69 and $188.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,629.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.03180388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.02077253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00434803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.01040654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00572037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,739,797 coins and its circulating supply is 6,695,254 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.