Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.45 ($7.59).

Several research firms recently commented on AT1. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

AT1 traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €4.57 ($5.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,244,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. Aroundtown SA has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.92.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

