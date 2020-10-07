Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.45. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 3,145,282 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.77.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

