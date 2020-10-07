Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 10,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

