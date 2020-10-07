Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6.3%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.59. 497,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 718,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The company has a market cap of $498.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. Analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

