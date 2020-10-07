Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.68. 622,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,988,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 99.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

