Aramark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,659 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average daily volume of 1,122 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

