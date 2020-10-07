Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 224,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 452,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

