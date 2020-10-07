Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.24. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 30,407 shares trading hands.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

