Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

