Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Price Up 6%

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 974,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 284,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

