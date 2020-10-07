Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANFGY. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.