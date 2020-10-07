Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.74. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 19,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.