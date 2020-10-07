Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have declined year to date owing to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Despite delivering better-than-expected results, the company’s second-quarter earnings and sales declined year over year driven by significant the impacts of the pandemic. Operational deleverage in volumes due to the pandemic mostly on the closure of beer operations in many regions hurt cost of sales. Moreover, organic volume declined due to softness in its three global brands. Also, margins remained soft. However, the gradual reopening of on-premise channels across many countries led to gradual improvement in volume on a month-to-month basis. Further, strength in the off-premise channel and premium brands remain encouraging. Additionally, accelerated investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing are likely to aid growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

