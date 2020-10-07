Angus MacSween Sells 3,560 Shares of Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Stock

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £12,531.20 ($16,374.23).

LON:IOM opened at GBX 343 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.11. Iomart Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.