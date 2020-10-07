Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGPY. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of ANGPY opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

