Andersons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 126,582 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 86.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

