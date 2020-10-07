Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) versus Hayden Hall (NYSE:HYDN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -36.81% -46.17% -20.91% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Anaplan and Hayden Hall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 25.00 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -58.72 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hayden Hall has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayden Hall has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anaplan and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 1 7 11 0 2.53 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anaplan currently has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%.

Summary

Anaplan beats Hayden Hall on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

