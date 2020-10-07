Analyzing Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virtu Financial and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 14.76% 48.31% 6.94% Freedom 27.15% 28.52% 6.30%

Risk & Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and Freedom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.96 -$58.60 million $0.61 38.46 Freedom $121.90 million 12.19 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Freedom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtu Financial.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

