Analyzing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mondelez International and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 13.31% 14.02% 5.80% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondelez International and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $25.87 billion 3.10 $3.87 billion $2.47 22.71 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mondelez International and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 0 18 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $62.59, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Vasta Platform on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vasta Platform

