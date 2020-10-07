Analyzing Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $760.85 million N/A $455.73 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Vantage Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vantage Drilling and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 26.83%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -83.97% -25.83% -12.37% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Risk and Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.