Analyzing Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and Majic Wheels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A

Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Funko and Majic Wheels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.37 $11.73 million $0.66 9.03 Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Funko and Majic Wheels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko presently has a consensus target price of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Summary

Funko beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

