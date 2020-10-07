Analyzing LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Intelligent Systems (NASDAQ:INS)

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

46.3% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of LogMeIn shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of LogMeIn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Systems and LogMeIn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogMeIn 1 6 1 0 2.00

Intelligent Systems presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.95%. LogMeIn has a consensus target price of $80.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Intelligent Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intelligent Systems is more favorable than LogMeIn.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Systems and LogMeIn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems $34.30 million 10.63 $10.97 million N/A N/A LogMeIn $1.26 billion 3.35 -$14.56 million $4.06 21.19

Intelligent Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogMeIn.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Systems and LogMeIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems 28.06% 26.81% 21.34% LogMeIn 0.67% 8.08% 5.75%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Systems has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogMeIn has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Systems beats LogMeIn on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.