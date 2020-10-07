Analyzing Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IRWD)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 22.74% -160.69% 35.97%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immune Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.88 million N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $428.41 million 3.55 $21.50 million $0.55 17.27

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD. The company pipeline products also include olinciguat, an oral and once-daily vascular sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell diseases; praliciguat, an oral, once daily systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of heart failure and for diabetic nephropathy; IW 6463, a central nervous system penetrant oral sGC stimulator in clinical development for serious neurodegenerative diseases; and two organ targeted programs for the treatment of liver and lung. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan, as well as a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.