Analyzing General Moly (GMO) & Its Peers

General Moly (NYSE: GMO) is one of 78 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare General Moly to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Moly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 648 1838 1928 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given General Moly’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

General Moly has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Moly and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.61 General Moly Competitors $6.08 billion $737.94 million -13.98

General Moly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -8.71% 2.98% 0.23%

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

