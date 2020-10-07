Analyzing Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canon and Ballantyne Strong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canon $32.67 billion 0.54 $1.15 billion $1.06 15.78 Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.36 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Canon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canon and Ballantyne Strong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canon 2.18% 2.51% 1.48% Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canon and Ballantyne Strong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canon 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Canon has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canon beats Ballantyne Strong on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canon

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment offers office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction and laser printers, digital continuous feed presses, digital sheet-fed presses, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment provides interchangeable-lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Medical System Business Unit segment offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment provides semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services; and supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products under the Canon brand through subsidiaries or independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and Oceania. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

