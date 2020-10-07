Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

9/16/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

9/1/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

8/21/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Cathay General Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,916. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.