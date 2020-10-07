Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $226.00

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,706. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.52.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

