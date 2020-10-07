Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $14.43

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

SHLX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

