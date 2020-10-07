Analysts Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter worth $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

