Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $20.70

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several analysts have commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

PMT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 26,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

