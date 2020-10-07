Analysts Set Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Target Price at $0.78

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDPYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.60 to $0.69 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded Painted Pony Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS PDPYF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 196.11%.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

