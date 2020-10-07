Analysts Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target at $24.00

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 751,690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,755. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

