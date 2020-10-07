Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $9.90

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,111,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 3,470,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

