Analysts Set Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) PT at $60.22

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $570,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

EIDX traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,261. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

