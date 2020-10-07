Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $115.67

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $178.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.