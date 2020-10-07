Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.